Dr. Lee Merritt: The Hidden Hand Behind Our Politicians Needs To Be Brought To Justice Too!
Sons of Liberty
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Lee Merritt joins me for a look back through history at depraved and wicked men whose bloodlines have spawned the most tyrannical of men. These are the ones that are not normally spoken about, the hidden hand as it were, behind those who are supposed to represent and serve us as the People. Not only are we in need of bringing justice upon the heads of our wicked politicians, but also those members of the hidden hand that blackmail, coerce and compromise them to do their lawless bidding.


Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires

Keywords
historyvaticanrothchildspopeincestitalyblack nobilitybloodlinesreptillianlee merrittcouncil of 300

