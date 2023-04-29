Create New Account
Military choppers are "NOT invincible"... They are being GROUNDED!
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a day ago

The deep state military KNOW the reason for these CRASHES! Military choppers are NOT invincible. They are getting BLOWBACK for ordering military frequency flyovers on Our Remnant who live in the states. Our Holy Invisible Forces are TAKING them down. No more military exercises. (Mirrored from Our Twitter Channel)

Clip from fox news interview: Soldiers dead after string of helicopter crashes, army grounds aviators

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

