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Everything Change, Order out of chaos, False flags, Storm, Quake and Fire, God is greater
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114 views • March 19, 2022
Prophetic Word in two parts, given on March 18th 2022 around 6:15pm
This word has a lot of different aspects in it – almost too many to list here.
A transcript is available to read along the video.
Scripture:
Revelation 9:1-11
Revelation 13:16/ 20:4-6
1 Corinthians 15:52
1 Thessalonians 5:3
Ecclesiastes 1:9
1 Corinthians 3:18/ 2 Thessalonians 2:3/ Matthew 27:64
Genesis 5:24
Genesis 19:1-25
Luke 22:31-32
John 4:35
Matthew 25:32-33
Matthew 24:7/ Mark 13:8/ Luke 21:11
Psalm 110:1/ Isaiah 66:1/ Acts 7:49
Revelation 3:18
Isaiah 40:23-24
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-18-changes-storms-quakes-and-fire/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
This word has a lot of different aspects in it – almost too many to list here.
A transcript is available to read along the video.
Scripture:
Revelation 9:1-11
Revelation 13:16/ 20:4-6
1 Corinthians 15:52
1 Thessalonians 5:3
Ecclesiastes 1:9
1 Corinthians 3:18/ 2 Thessalonians 2:3/ Matthew 27:64
Genesis 5:24
Genesis 19:1-25
Luke 22:31-32
John 4:35
Matthew 25:32-33
Matthew 24:7/ Mark 13:8/ Luke 21:11
Psalm 110:1/ Isaiah 66:1/ Acts 7:49
Revelation 3:18
Isaiah 40:23-24
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-18-changes-storms-quakes-and-fire/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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