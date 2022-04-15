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NCSWIC [Nothing Can Stop What is Coming] isn’t just a catchphrase
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211 views • April 15, 2022
NCSWIC [Nothing Can Stop What is Coming] isn’t just a catchphrase
The snowball towards public awareness of the cabal has quite clearly started rolling. If they made a move like “shutting down all communications” it would absolutely reveal the cabal to a LOT more people. Sure… some shitlibs would cheer the move on as a good step to stop covid misinformation or something… but a lot would wake up to the cabal. There is simply no action that the cabal will take that can stop this ball rolling
This, fundamentally, is the cabal’s problem. Anything overt they do will just make what is going on obvious to a lot more people.
Maybe some of your friends see the cabal. Most people do not see it.
Although this cabal may seem completely unbeatable, they are not. If everyone saw the cabal, there would be no cabal. It would be a peasant revolt.
The messaging we get now is too transparently manipulative to be truly effective. All the cabal knows how to do when caught in a lie is to lie more. They don’t get how normal people work. That isn’t ok with us.
There is simply no action that the cabal will take that can stop this ball rolling. It will be funny to watch them try.
The snowball towards public awareness of the cabal has quite clearly started rolling. If they made a move like “shutting down all communications” it would absolutely reveal the cabal to a LOT more people. Sure… some shitlibs would cheer the move on as a good step to stop covid misinformation or something… but a lot would wake up to the cabal. There is simply no action that the cabal will take that can stop this ball rolling
This, fundamentally, is the cabal’s problem. Anything overt they do will just make what is going on obvious to a lot more people.
Maybe some of your friends see the cabal. Most people do not see it.
Although this cabal may seem completely unbeatable, they are not. If everyone saw the cabal, there would be no cabal. It would be a peasant revolt.
The messaging we get now is too transparently manipulative to be truly effective. All the cabal knows how to do when caught in a lie is to lie more. They don’t get how normal people work. That isn’t ok with us.
There is simply no action that the cabal will take that can stop this ball rolling. It will be funny to watch them try.
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