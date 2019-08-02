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2019-08-02: Ron Paul Liberty Report - The Biggest Bubble Ever The Burst Will Be A Disaster
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40 views • March 23, 2021
Credit to RonPaulLibertyReport
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2R1HsiM2NM
Extreme spending ... extreme debt ... extreme welfare ... extreme militarism ... extreme Socialists ... extreme Cronyism ... All at same time! The biggest bubble to ever exist is heading for disaster.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2R1HsiM2NM
Extreme spending ... extreme debt ... extreme welfare ... extreme militarism ... extreme Socialists ... extreme Cronyism ... All at same time! The biggest bubble to ever exist is heading for disaster.
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