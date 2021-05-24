The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs

In my Fiscal Revolution, we need to include a hunger strike. Everyone go on a hunger strike. That will retard the economy.

To bankrupt the government and the banks , and corporate America. Stop the money from getting into their possession. Don't contribute to consumerism.

If you think you are going to have a hard time, then you are addicted to consumerism. IT IS A DISEASE. Because cut your self off and you will have mental and physical withdrawals. Be aware of Marketing Myosis. A consumer disease.

This is a protest against corporate bastardization, corrupt government, military aggression., and the illuminate.

"You have heard that Money speaks louder than Words. BUT the lack on Money will speak louder." dr Meno

We need to take control of the money flow and not wait for the corporate elite and the banks to totally crash the economy. LET US crash the economy when we have control to do it. "Working as the STATES UNITED." dr Meno

WORK is a bad four letter word. What we need is to work less and have creative time.

Remember in indebtedness is a form of social control. Our government says we need more jobs. That is for them to have an income receiving taxes to support their corruption.

Occupy Wall Street is the wrong approach. They are just laughing at them. We need to not participate in society.

This protest is for everyone who has been taken advantage of , been Nickeled and Dimed to death. Who were abused or received an unjust ticket, who has been mistreated by authority. Who has been scammed. Who had an extra charged on an invoice but it wasn't worth fighting and waiting on the phone for 20 mins. to save a dollar. Our time isn't worth that . AND they know that. BUT $1 over millions of customers make a rich corp.

Take your money out of the conventional banks. Use Credit unions. Just put enough money into account to pay your necessary dues. Deposit the money in and use it the some day.

Default on your credit cards debt, loans , car loans, etc. Let them repossess your stuff you don't really need but you bought through brainwashing. Through "Marketing Myosis." ( dr Meno). They can not legally repossess your stuff because there was false money supplying the loans. The money didn't exist.

Watch Zeitgeist Movie about the Minnesota man who beat the banks from repossession his house.. Them banks have sold off your loan so many times, no one knows who has the title to your house.

Who cares about your credit. YOU NEVER WANT CREDIT AGAIN.

Don't drive anywhere and use gas. Car pool to go shopping and pay what bills you have left.

Keep your kids home from school. This will cut out funding from attendance. Stop the early childhood brainwashing. They are only teaching our kids on how to pass state mandate testing. They don't teach our kids to think.

Don't go to work. Quit the second income earner in the house. By doing this it will contribute less to fed and state income taxes and FICA. We will bankrupt these account, which are already are.

Let your pool boy, landscaper, housekeeper, babysitter go. YOU DO IT!! The job you quit can be dedicated to these chores. You'll net higher. Quit your health club membership. Mow your lawn with excitement. Clean your pool with enthusiasm. Clean your house with a dance and rhythm in your step.

Stock up on rice and beans. The diet of most people around the world. These dry goods store well for a long time.

Plant gardens, raise pigs and chickens. Stock up on dry goods. Loose weight.

Consolidate families in the same housing.

Make your towns and cities ghost towns.Quit using drugs and alcohol. If you have too, Make your own tax free beer, wine and grow your own marijuana.

Don't use electricity, hot water, phones, gas, etc. Use candles, conserve water, wear jackets and use blankets. Have the family sleep in one room and keep that room comfortable.

Reintroduce your self to your kids. Do more free family fun stuff. Make it a family project to beat boredom.

Reintroduce yourself to your neighbors.

Stay home, be bored, and do nothing.

Get a weapon and arm your family. Learn self defense. Learn to meditate. Exercise.

Stock up on dry foods and prepared foods.

We are protesting: the Iraqi war,The coming and in Progress of WW3, high gas prices and record oil profits, gouging utility companies, insurance premiums, the fleecing of America, dishonest politicians, the bickering of the Republicans and Democrats, pollution and environmental degradations, corporate bastardization, and for any general injustice going on in America that you feel fit to protest.The ETC., matter of it all. You may find your own personal issues to protest about. Parades, violence, demonstrations historically don't work, but this will work,

Also I have a Facebook page dedicated to The Fiscal Revolution.

JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION: ‘LIKE’ THE MOVEMENT.