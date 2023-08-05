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MELTING SNOWFLAKES NIKKI HALEY WITH CHAD CATON
High Hopes
High Hopes
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15 views • August 05, 2023

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


August 4, 2023


Teddy has become a target once again for liberal mainstream media, Teddy pushes back and the trolls explode. Nikki Haley announces for President. Teddy is joined by Chad Caton & the Thug Army Patriots to discuss.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34qe8i-live-9pm-melting-snowflakes-nikki-haley-with-chad-caton.html

Keywords
current eventsliberalspresidentmainstream medianikki haleychad catonteddy danielsin the trenchesthug army patriotsmelting snowflakes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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