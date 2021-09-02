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FULL SHOW: Senior FDA Officials Step Down Over Deadly Vaccine Controversy
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170 views • September 02, 2021
Perhaps the questions as to why the hesitation as the typically corrupt FDA to approve the experimental vaccine is answered as two of the top virologists at the FDA resign amid disputes with the vaccines and the Whitehouse. Did top members of the FDA not want to be a part of this? The uprising against medical tyranny continues as parents speak out at school board meetings and students stage walkouts in protests of mask mandates. The censorship and attacks on Owen Shroyer continue as anyone who shares his crowdfunding site gets suspended from Facebook for 30 days. Dr. Li-Meng Yan joins for the final hour to discuss how the Chinese created, released, and covered up a bioweapon. Joe Rogan announces that he beat COVID with Ivermectin and Alex Jones responds.
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