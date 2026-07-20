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Bright Videos News, July 20, 2026 - China Launches BRICS AI Cooperative; Chinese AI Giants Unleash Open Source Frontier Models; Trump's War Threatens 400 Million with FAMINE in 2027
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Kimmy K3 AI Model and Solar Project Updates (0:02)

- Recommendations for Solar Equipment and Pekron Solar Well Power Station (8:21)

- Global Famine Prediction for 2027 (14:59)

- Impact of the War on Food Supply and Global Economy (38:40)

- Formation of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) (41:54)

- Challenges and Opportunities for WAICO (54:35)

- Comparison of Western and Eastern AI Development (54:56)

- Potential Risks and Benefits of AI Development (1:12:39)

- Personal Reflections and Call to Action (1:15:21)

- Conclusion and Future Outlook (1:21:05)

- Kimi K3 vs. Anthropic: Performance and Cost Comparison (1:21:24)

- China's AI Advancements and Collaboration (1:30:15)

- Cultural Differences and AI Development (1:32:32)

- Economic and Political Implications of AI Development (1:46:52)

- Zach Voorhees on AI and Government Influence (2:01:22)

- AI Cybersecurity and Ethical Concerns (2:13:07)

- The Future of AI and Humanity (2:14:49)

- Preparing for the AI Future (2:20:28)

- The Role of Open-Source AI Models (2:20:42)

- The Impact of AI on Global Competition (2:36:02)


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