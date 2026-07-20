Bright Videos News, July 20, 2026 - China Launches BRICS AI Cooperative; Chinese AI Giants Unleash Open Source Frontier Models; Trump's War Threatens 400 Million with FAMINE in 2027

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Kimmy K3 AI Model and Solar Project Updates (0:02)
- Recommendations for Solar Equipment and Pekron Solar Well Power Station (8:21)
- Global Famine Prediction for 2027 (14:59)
- Impact of the War on Food Supply and Global Economy (38:40)
- Formation of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) (41:54)
- Challenges and Opportunities for WAICO (54:35)
- Comparison of Western and Eastern AI Development (54:56)
- Potential Risks and Benefits of AI Development (1:12:39)
- Personal Reflections and Call to Action (1:15:21)
- Conclusion and Future Outlook (1:21:05)
- Kimi K3 vs. Anthropic: Performance and Cost Comparison (1:21:24)
- China's AI Advancements and Collaboration (1:30:15)
- Cultural Differences and AI Development (1:32:32)
- Economic and Political Implications of AI Development (1:46:52)
- Zach Voorhees on AI and Government Influence (2:01:22)
- AI Cybersecurity and Ethical Concerns (2:13:07)
- The Future of AI and Humanity (2:14:49)
- Preparing for the AI Future (2:20:28)
- The Role of Open-Source AI Models (2:20:42)
- The Impact of AI on Global Competition (2:36:02)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore