See https://www.getwisdom.com/mark-mccandlish-channeled-by-karl-mollison-27feb2022/
Mark McCandlish 1954 - April 2021
It was reported widely on the internet & social media
on 3 May 2021 that Mark McCandlish committed suicide 13
April 2021. He was found by his girlfriend in his home
in Redding CA when he did not show up at the animal
shelter where he worked, supposedly with a self inflicted
shot to his head with a shotgun. The opinion of several
writers and researchers that knew him was that he was most
likely ‘suicided’ perhaps like some others who have been
subjects of this channeling series. In one report he was
supposed to testify to a US Senate "meeting" on UFOS and
UAPs (the new term for UFOs, "Unidentified Aerial
Phenomena”).
I, Denny Hunt, did a 4 part interview with him in January
of 2017 for my YouTube channel Why Is This True? He was
very kind and accommodating in this interview and we became
friends of a sort due to our common interests and he also
was helpful to me with other interviews and also during the
episode following William Whitecrow’s mysterious death which
was also ruled a suicide by the same Coroner’s Office as far
as I know.
Mark was an internationally-recognized artist who specialized
in aviation and conceptual art within the defense and aerospace
industries for the better part of the last thirty years,
serving the needs of many of the top American corporations in
this regard. Mark’s father was a twenty-five year veteran of
the United States Air Force and as a consequence, Mark had a
life-long love of aircraft and aviation history. His first UFO
sighting occurred at Westover Air Force Base in the State of
Massachusetts, in the Winter of 1966 and he observed the craft
through an 80 power telescope for about ten minutes before it
accelerated out of sight at an extreme velocity. He later
discovered that this craft had been hovering above a flight of
nuclear-armed Boeing B-52′s sitting on the Alert Ramp of the
flight line on base. Mr. McCandlish spent most of his life
trying to discover the science that would make such incredible
performance possible, and he believed there is a plausible
answer to interstellar flight without violating the currently-
accepted laws of physics. Having had literally dozens of
sightings since 1966, he felt certain that this carefully
protected technology has been co-opted by an as-yet-unknown
group, and the sequestration of this technology has provided
that organization tremendous leverage in world politics,
finance and international conflicts over the past five decades.
It was not my impression that he was one to play along with
whatever was palatable or politically correct and he was also
willing to entertain testimony that many others in his field
would dismiss with prejudice. He also had a great ability to
explain his work and always came across with credibility and
humility. I think I was quite naive at the time of the
interview with him in 2017, but he was probably instrumental
in my path to the current understanding of what and why we are
experiencing the world in its current state of decline and
confusion. Questions for Mark McCandlish 27 Feb 2022 (recorded on 12 Jan 2002)
1) Can you share with us the circumstances of your death? Can you tell us what precipitated this event and what were the actual causes and if you were able to transition successfully?
2) You seemed to have a high level of credibility among your associates and those who sought you out even in the face of some rather unbelievable claims. Did this contribute to your demise?
3) You were very interested in time travel and its military applications. What can you tell us about that and if and how it is being used in human military applications currently? How about how it is used in the Dark ET Alliances for its use in alliances with the world’s human military and intelligence institutions and against the human family in general?
4) Another area of interest for you was reverse engineering UFO technologies. What we have learned in the channeling series would lead us to believe that this mostly served as a distraction, but you may want to give us better and more complete information about this topic now that you are a light being? What can you tell us?
