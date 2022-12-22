See https://www.getwisdom.com/mark-mccandlish-channeled-by-karl-mollison-27feb2022/ Mark McCandlish 1954 - April 2021 It was reported widely on the internet & social media on 3 May 2021 that Mark McCandlish committed suicide 13 April 2021. He was found by his girlfriend in his home in Redding CA when he did not show up at the animal shelter where he worked, supposedly with a self inflicted shot to his head with a shotgun. The opinion of several writers and researchers that knew him was that he was most likely ‘suicided’ perhaps like some others who have been subjects of this channeling series. In one report he was supposed to testify to a US Senate "meeting" on UFOS and UAPs (the new term for UFOs, "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”). I, Denny Hunt, did a 4 part interview with him in January of 2017 for my YouTube channel Why Is This True? He was very kind and accommodating in this interview and we became friends of a sort due to our common interests and he also was helpful to me with other interviews and also during the episode following William Whitecrow’s mysterious death which was also ruled a suicide by the same Coroner’s Office as far as I know. Mark was an internationally-recognized artist who specialized in aviation and conceptual art within the defense and aerospace industries for the better part of the last thirty years, serving the needs of many of the top American corporations in this regard. Mark’s father was a twenty-five year veteran of the United States Air Force and as a consequence, Mark had a life-long love of aircraft and aviation history. His first UFO sighting occurred at Westover Air Force Base in the State of Massachusetts, in the Winter of 1966 and he observed the craft through an 80 power telescope for about ten minutes before it accelerated out of sight at an extreme velocity. He later discovered that this craft had been hovering above a flight of nuclear-armed Boeing B-52′s sitting on the Alert Ramp of the flight line on base. Mr. McCandlish spent most of his life trying to discover the science that would make such incredible performance possible, and he believed there is a plausible answer to interstellar flight without violating the currently- accepted laws of physics. Having had literally dozens of sightings since 1966, he felt certain that this carefully protected technology has been co-opted by an as-yet-unknown group, and the sequestration of this technology has provided that organization tremendous leverage in world politics, finance and international conflicts over the past five decades. It was not my impression that he was one to play along with whatever was palatable or politically correct and he was also willing to entertain testimony that many others in his field would dismiss with prejudice. He also had a great ability to explain his work and always came across with credibility and humility. I think I was quite naive at the time of the interview with him in 2017, but he was probably instrumental in my path to the current understanding of what and why we are experiencing the world in its current state of decline and confusion. Questions for Mark McCandlish 27 Feb 2022 (recorded on 12 Jan 2002) 1) Can you share with us the circumstances of your death? Can you tell us what precipitated this event and what were the actual causes and if you were able to transition successfully? 2) You seemed to have a high level of credibility among your associates and those who sought you out even in the face of some rather unbelievable claims. Did this contribute to your demise? 3) You were very interested in time travel and its military applications. What can you tell us about that and if and how it is being used in human military applications currently? How about how it is used in the Dark ET Alliances for its use in alliances with the world’s human military and intelligence institutions and against the human family in general? 4) Another area of interest for you was reverse engineering UFO technologies. What we have learned in the channeling series would lead us to believe that this mostly served as a distraction, but you may want to give us better and more complete information about this topic now that you are a light being? What can you tell us?

