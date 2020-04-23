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President Bill Gates Now? Why Is Everyone Around Trump Pushing Gates Vaccinations?
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102 views • April 23, 2020
The Washington Standard / April 21, 2020
Since When Did Bill Gates Become the President of The United States? Then Why is Everyone on Donald Trumps Coronoavirus Response Team Pushing Bill Gates Vaccination?
IF YOU WANT TO READ OR SEE THE VIDEOS IN THE ARTICLE MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO THEN PLEASE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK:
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/since-when-did-bill-gates-become-the-president-of-the-united-states-then-why-is-every-member-on-donald-trumps-coronavirus-response-team-pushing-his-vaccinations-videos/
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Since When Did Bill Gates Become the President of The United States? Then Why is Everyone on Donald Trumps Coronoavirus Response Team Pushing Bill Gates Vaccination?
IF YOU WANT TO READ OR SEE THE VIDEOS IN THE ARTICLE MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO THEN PLEASE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK:
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/since-when-did-bill-gates-become-the-president-of-the-united-states-then-why-is-every-member-on-donald-trumps-coronavirus-response-team-pushing-his-vaccinations-videos/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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