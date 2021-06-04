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Blood analysed before and after the covid jab
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70652 views • June 04, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have a shocking message to share with some equally shocking pictures via the link here this is what they are injecting into you https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/05/shocking-live-blood-analysis-after-vax-look-2672521.html
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
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