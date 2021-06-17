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TruNews - 6/17/21*
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200 views • June 18, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
FREEMASON CANDIDATE THREATENS TO KILL REPUBLICAN WITH RUSSIAN-UKRAINIAN HIT SQUAD
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Edward, Lauren, and Doc dig down on the latest in the 2020 election fraud and offer comments of the greatly hyped UFO report due later this month.
In the second half, Edward, Milo, and Lauren reveal the mysterious Florida Republican candidate who threatened to send a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad to make his election rival disappear.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 06/17/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/freemason-candidate-threatens-to-kill-republican-with-russian-ukrainian-hit-squad
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
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*mirror
FREEMASON CANDIDATE THREATENS TO KILL REPUBLICAN WITH RUSSIAN-UKRAINIAN HIT SQUAD
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Edward, Lauren, and Doc dig down on the latest in the 2020 election fraud and offer comments of the greatly hyped UFO report due later this month.
In the second half, Edward, Milo, and Lauren reveal the mysterious Florida Republican candidate who threatened to send a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad to make his election rival disappear.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 06/17/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/freemason-candidate-threatens-to-kill-republican-with-russian-ukrainian-hit-squad
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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