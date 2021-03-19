© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scotty Mar10: Bobaflex [19.03.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
270 views • March 20, 2021
#RealNews #Satanism #Pedophilia #PredictiveProgramming #Mkultra
Pinned by Scotty Mar10
"There are so many CGI mishaps it’s like they want us to notice"
"I cannot teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think"
- Socrates (469 f.Kr. - 399 f.Kr.)
"It's easier to fool people, than to convince them they've been fooled"
- Mark Twain (1835 - 1910)
"The Truth is Learned, Never Told"
- Out of Shadows Official 2020
Scotty Mar10
67.6K subscribers
33,915 views • Mar 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/gU975T3LSCM
Pinned by Scotty Mar10
"There are so many CGI mishaps it’s like they want us to notice"
"I cannot teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think"
- Socrates (469 f.Kr. - 399 f.Kr.)
"It's easier to fool people, than to convince them they've been fooled"
- Mark Twain (1835 - 1910)
"The Truth is Learned, Never Told"
- Out of Shadows Official 2020
Scotty Mar10
67.6K subscribers
33,915 views • Mar 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/gU975T3LSCM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.