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Răzvan Dumitrescu citează „reacții adverse grave și neașteptate” menționate în prospectul vaccinului Pfizer/Biontech
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0 view • February 16, 2021
Răzvan Dumitrescu citează „reacții adverse grave și neașteptate” menționate în prospectul vaccinului Pfizer/Biontech. În acest document sunt listate o serie de efecte secundare ale vaccinului, dar mai importantă este precizarea conform căreia „este posibil ca acestea să nu fie toate efectele secundare ale vaccinului pfizer Biontech covid 19. Pot apărea reacții adverse grave și neașteptate. Vaccinul pfizer Biontech covid 19 este încă în studiu clinic.”
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