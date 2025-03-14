BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NATO's Rutti Frutti is for 'normalization' of relations with Russia after the war
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 month ago

NATO's Rutti Frutti is for 'normalization' of relations with Russia after the war.

🐻Good dog

Adding: 

EU boosts defense investment to deter Russia

The bloc’s strategy, under a new plan, focuses on joint weapons production and strengthening Europe's defense industry to support Ukraine and counter the so-called "Russian threat," Western media reported.

The paper also outlines a series of key measures for Ukraine, including:

🔴Providing 1.5 million artillery shells and air defense systems

🔴Continuing to train Ukrainian troops, placing orders with Ukraine's defense industry

🔴Integrating Ukraine more closely into EU military financing programs

🔴Extending the bloc's military mobility corridors to include Ukraine

Adding: 

EU countries have proposed creating their own voluntary fund worth 20 to 40 billion euros to provide military aid to Kiev in order to bypass Hungary's possible veto on future EU proposals on Ukraine — Euractiv

Adding: 

Brussels promises Ukraine EU membership in exchange for continuing the war with Russia — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

"Unlike Hungary, all other member states support the continuation of the war. But this is destroying us. I think about the European Union, but for me it is less important than Hungary. I am interested in what is happening to the Hungarians. And the fact is that this is destroying the Hungarians. So we need to talk seriously about this. Brussels is far from Ukraine, but Hungary is a stone's throw away, because we are talking about a neighboring country. So the consequences in our case are much more obvious, more direct and faster. We must not allow some smart guys in Brussels to decide on paper whether Ukraine can be a member of the EU or not"

Adding: 

Ukrainian politicians held closed talks with Putin - Lukashenko

"They called him, talked to him, he spoke with some. Well, it was not a public agreement that they would speak" 

The Belarusian president refused to name names, explaining that Putin would do so if he deemed it necessary.

More from:  Lukashenko spoke on his feelings  towards Zelensky in his interview with Olga Skabeeva:

- You call Zelensky different names: sometimes Volodya, sometimes, as I remember, “a bastard"

- Well, Volodya was like a son to me, but he's acted like a bastard. 

❗️The Russian unstoppable 'Oreshnik' missile will soon be included in the arsenal of the Belarusian army - Lukashenko

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy