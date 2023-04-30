https://gettr.com/post/p2fsnzg4578

04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai on Wayne Dupree’s show: The tale of the U.S. has become a tale of a boiling frog while the CCP is systematically and methodically infiltrating this country. Some American universities allowed the CCP to establish the Confucius Institutes and instill communist ideology in young people and some governors allowed the CCP to buy farmland near military installations and set up police stations in their states, all because they took money from the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai在韦恩·杜普雷的节目上: 当中共在系统地、有条不紊地渗透美国的时候，美国已经沦为温水中煮着的青蛙。一些美国大学放任中共建立孔子学院，向年轻人灌输共产主义思想，一些州长允许中共在他们的州购买军事设施附近的农田，并设立警察局，所有这些都是因为他们收了中共的钱。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





