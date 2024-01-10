Crazy? - Armed Militants, Wielding Firearms and Grenades, have Seized Control of the Ecuadorian State Television Channel - part 2

Update: Ecuadorian police reported that they have managed to regain control of the TV studio seized by armed individuals, arresting 13 suspects involved in the act.

Additionally, they confiscated weapons and "means of warfare" from the apprehended individuals.

Chaos is unfolding in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, where armed militants, wielding firearms and grenades, have seized control of the state television channel.

The unrest was allegedly triggered by the escape of the leader of the largest criminal group in Ecuador from prison, prompting the president to declare a state of emergency. Military units are deployed in the capital region.

Up until now, Ecuador has declared a state of emergency in the country, implemented a curfew, restricted freedom of assembly, and acknowledged the presence of an internal armed conflict.

It all began on January 8th, when news broke (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/5089) about the escape of the most wanted criminal and leader of the notorious Los Choneros gang, known as Fito. He was previously accused of involvement in the assassination (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/4539) of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and has been under heightened security since the summer. The fact that he managed to escape from custody is quite surreal.

In response to the state of emergency (and the subsequent crackdown on protests in prisons), gang leaders across the country started taking military personnel and police officers hostage. They demanded that the president improve the conditions of detention and refrain from using force during arrests. Otherwise, they threatened to kill the hostages (some have already been killed (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/5094) on camera).

President Daniel Noboa has already declined to negotiate with narco-terrorists and announced that more than three thousand law enforcement officers have been dispatched to search for the leader of Los Choneros. They are also patrolling the streets in an attempt to establish order, but their success has been limited so far.

❗️In the past few hours:

🔸An armed group stormed (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/5098) the premises of the TC Televisión channel and took journalists hostage. The building is currently being stormed by authorities.

🔸Another group entered (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/5105) the University of Guayaquil's premises and began looting shops. According to some reports, they are also attempting to kidnap people. Army units have been sent to the scene.

🔸Amidst all this, there have been numerous incidents of car arson, individual attacks, and murders. There have been reports, even from security forces themselves, that they sometimes mistake innocent individuals for criminals on the federal roads of Guayas province (which is where the main drug port of Guayaquil is located).

❗️As a result of this incident, virtually all major organized crime groups in Ecuador (including those operating in the United States) have been labeled as terrorists. They have taken control of most ports and federal highways. Additionally, surveillance systems have been transferred from provincial authorities to the federal government and army.

We are witnessing the transformation of the country into a stereotypical police state. Given the current situation on the streets, it is unlikely that the population will object to this.