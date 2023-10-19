The Truth About Israel w/ Military Psyop and Middle East Expert Brian O'Shea

Sarah Westall





Military Psyop and Middle East Expert, Brian O'Shea, returns to the program to explain the dynamics involved in the Israeli and Palestinian conflict. We discuss the obvious mainstream media propaganda drive and what could be behind their agenda. Additional interview segment with Brian O'Shea can be seen at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com. Follow Brian O'Shea on his Substack at https://BrianOshea.substack.com

