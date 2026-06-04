Claudio Grass: They're All Muppets, Nobody's Coming To Save You, Survive!

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Claudio Grass discusses the erosion of individual liberty across the planet. He argues that world governments are utilizing a state of permanent emergency—citing pandemics, energy crises, and war—to implement restrictive agendas such as digital IDs and CBDCs. Grass expresses deep concern over the decline of Western civilization, specifically pointing toward the destruction of private property rights and the centralization of power. To counter this "satanic" system, he advocates for radical decentralization and personal self-reliance through the acquisition of physical gold, among other actions. Ultimately, the dialogue serves as a warning about an impending societal collapse while encouraging listeners to disengage from mainstream institutions and build local, independent communities.
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About Claudio Grass
Claudio Grass is a Mises Ambassador and an independent precious metals advisor based out of Switzerland. His Austrian approach helps his clients find tailor-made solutions to store their physical precious metals under Swiss law.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)