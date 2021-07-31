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The lockdowns, the masks, the rules are coming back
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51 views • July 31, 2021
Vernon Coleman, July 30, 2021
In this round-up of what has happened, is happening and will happen next, international bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains that most of the spies at GCHQ in the UK think that "Iver Mectin" is a Welsh renegade living in a caravan in Aberystwyth.
For more information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
In this round-up of what has happened, is happening and will happen next, international bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains that most of the spies at GCHQ in the UK think that "Iver Mectin" is a Welsh renegade living in a caravan in Aberystwyth.
For more information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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