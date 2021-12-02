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Summary of findings of the corona investigative committee
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432 views • December 02, 2021
The well-known trial lawyer in Germany and California USA, Dr. Reiner Füllmich, co-founder of the Corona Investigation Committee, draws an interim balance of the Corona p(l)andemic after a good one and a half years. A well-founded chronological summary that covers the entire spectrum of its origins up to the current state of knowledge.
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