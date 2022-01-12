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Injectable Microchip Trackers: Vindicated Again: Tracking System "Will Be Used"
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645 views • January 12, 2022
Injectable Microchip Trackers: Vindicated Again: Tracking System "Will Be Used"
The Swedish tech startup Dsruptive Subdermals has created a two-by-sixteen millimeter implantable microchip that it says can be scanned to show your vaccine status. In an interview with the Express, a British newspaper, the company’s managing director says that, quote, “This technology exists and is [going to be] used whether we like it or not.”. Deanna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
source:
StewPeters.tv
The Swedish tech startup Dsruptive Subdermals has created a two-by-sixteen millimeter implantable microchip that it says can be scanned to show your vaccine status. In an interview with the Express, a British newspaper, the company’s managing director says that, quote, “This technology exists and is [going to be] used whether we like it or not.”. Deanna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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