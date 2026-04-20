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NTEB RADIO BIBLE STUDY: The Stones Will Cry Out And The Trees Shall Clap Their Hands-APRIL 20 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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All through the Bible, and in both Testaments, we see an amazing thing. We see a God who has created a universe that contains a planet called Earth, and everything in it is able to recognize its Creator. And not just recognize Him, but to worship and serve Him as well. A sun, stars and moon that turn themselves off at His coming, stones able to cry out to proclaim the King cometh, trees clapping their hands for the joy of His salvation, winds and waves that obey the sound of His voice. The only creature that struggles with all this is us, man and woman. “And they feared exceedingly, and said one to another, What manner of man is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?” Mark 4:41 (KJB) On this episode of Rightly Dividing, why is a sunrise or sunset so captivating that we paint endless pictures and take millions of photos of them? Why have so many love songs been written about the stars, the moon and even the heavenly angels? Because in their beauty they are speaking to us, and not simply speaking, but they are preaching to us about their Creator. All through the Bible we are given incredible examples of the creation listening to, responding to and obeying the voice and command of God. In our Laodicean Church Age, most if not all of these examples are preached to us as poetry or metaphor, stripping them of their power. In tonight's Bible Study, we restore the power of scripture as we look at the amazing changes that'll take place in nature and in Outer Space when The King cometh.

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