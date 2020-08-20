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What happened to Joe Biden?
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66 views • August 20, 2020
"Did something happen to Joe Biden?" - a new Trump campaign ad questions, before going on the attack and highlighting Biden clips 'past and present' to make the case his mental faculties are in decline.

The ad was timed to coincide with the virtual Democratic National Convention, The Hill reports, while Axios' Jonathan Swan calls it the re-election campaign's "most brutal ad of the 2020 election".

"We think it's very important that voters fully assess Joe Biden's qualifications and fitness to be president," a senior campaign official said of the ad to Axios. “Our data show that people are concerned about his ability to do the job.”

The footage compares Biden speeches in 2015 and 2016, where he appears to present his points articulately and with charisma, while thinking quickly on the spot, to later a much slower, confused looking former VP awkwardly grasping for words during the 2020 campaign and in recent television interviews.

As we described earlier on multiple occasions, DNC insiders are terrified at the prospect of Biden melting down into incoherent commentary during a live face-off with Trump and will likely come up with any excuse possible to avoid a live, in-person debate on a stage with cameras rolling.

The ongoing pandemic could provide the 'perfect excuse' to keep him in the basement carrying on with tightly scripted remote interviews. Even those are getting increasingly worse, however.

When asked point blank in a CBS interview two weeks ago whether the 77-year old presumptive Democratic nominee is willing to submit to a "cognitive test" in order to put widespread concerns of his perceived mental decline to rest, he began bizarrely ranting about cocaine before again stumbling over simple words by the end of the segment.

“C’mon man,” Biden responded to CBS anchor Errol Barnett while other panelists looked on. “That’s like saying, ‘You — before you got on this program you took a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?’”

Getting closer to November, the question is not going away, and we expect the meltdowns and confused pauses to only get worse.

Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-trump-ad-questions-bidens-mental-faculties-devastating-after-clips
Keywords
dementiaelection 2020joe bidenalzheimerstrump ad
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