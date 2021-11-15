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Investigation: Died 'From' or Died 'With' COVID?
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72 views • November 15, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/15/died-from-or-died-with-covid.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211115&mid=DM1043216&rid=1322832202
https://zllh4v-bt7mii0.bitchute.com/ngCZbwscsTcF/qWOo3o09vBaH.mp4
A recent investigative piece by Full Measure revealed a serious death rate miscount in Colorado, including two people out of five who were not dead
Analysis of the number of people who died in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California found there was a 22% and roughly 25% overcount in the death rate
Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield admitted financial policies may have artificially inflated hospitalization rates and death toll statistics
The CDC is now counting people who die within 14 days of their shot as an unvaccinated death, further skewing the death toll results and hiding deaths that result from the COVID jab
New guidelines from the AMA are teaching doctors how to participate in misinformation campaigns using “language swaps” and approved social media posts to ensure the public doesn’t look closely at vaccine injuries
In this short news report from Full Measure, Sharyl Attkisson interviews the coroner from Grand County, Colorado, where a murder-suicide during Thanksgiving 2020 were recorded as two COVID-19 deaths. While outlandish, it has appeared from other reports around the country1 and statements from the Colorado governor, this practice is not uncommon.2
In the early months of 2020, many in the mainstream news media laughingly called concerns that there were more deaths reported from COVID-19 than could be attributed to the disease a “death toll conspiracy.”3 Rolling Stone reported this was led by conservative Republicans and “anti-vaxxers” who believe the numbers were inflated.4
Yet, it was only several short months later that data confirmed what many already knew: The number of people who died “from” COVID-19 we're not the same as those who died “with” COVID-19. The differentiation is not subtle. In the first case, individuals died from the disease.
However, in the second case, an individual may have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 28 days but died from other health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes or end stage cancer.
Inaccurate and high false positive rates from PCR tests likely contributed to the number of individuals who died “with” COVID-19. PCR tests use something called “cycle thresholds” to look for positive cases. The higher the threshold, the greater the risk a healthy person is labeled as a COVID-19 “case.”5 In reality, PCR testing is not a proper diagnostic tool.6 Yet, it has supported the promoted narrative that the U.S. is suffering from a rising number of deaths.
Inflated COVID Death Numbers Recorded in Multiple Counties
In July 2021, Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California did an analysis of the number of people who died from COVID-19. Santa Clara found a significant discrepancy.7 The data did not change. The number of actual deaths did not change. But the authorities found 22% of the deaths recorded from COVID-19 could not be attributed to the virus.
The new numbers were generated by counting only those people whose cause of death was ‘from’ the virus. They left off the people who had tested positive at the time of death, but whose cause of death was not the result of an infection from SARS-CoV-2. In the month before, Alameda County recounted their deaths and registered a drop of roughly 25%.8
Dr. Monica Gandy is an infectious disease expert at the University of California San Francisco. She believes that it's important to have an accurate accounting of the cause of death. She spoke with a reporter from CBS KPIX San Francisco and rather optimistically believed the CDC “may soon ask all counties to do the same as Alameda and Santa Clara Counties and that the nation could also see a drop in its COVID-19 death toll.”
Also...
Financial Incentives Likely Contributed to Inflated Numbers
CDC Now Counting Vaccination Deaths as Unvaccinated Illness
AMA Teaches Doctors the Power of Misinformation
https://zllh4v-bt7mii0.bitchute.com/ngCZbwscsTcF/qWOo3o09vBaH.mp4
A recent investigative piece by Full Measure revealed a serious death rate miscount in Colorado, including two people out of five who were not dead
Analysis of the number of people who died in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California found there was a 22% and roughly 25% overcount in the death rate
Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield admitted financial policies may have artificially inflated hospitalization rates and death toll statistics
The CDC is now counting people who die within 14 days of their shot as an unvaccinated death, further skewing the death toll results and hiding deaths that result from the COVID jab
New guidelines from the AMA are teaching doctors how to participate in misinformation campaigns using “language swaps” and approved social media posts to ensure the public doesn’t look closely at vaccine injuries
In this short news report from Full Measure, Sharyl Attkisson interviews the coroner from Grand County, Colorado, where a murder-suicide during Thanksgiving 2020 were recorded as two COVID-19 deaths. While outlandish, it has appeared from other reports around the country1 and statements from the Colorado governor, this practice is not uncommon.2
In the early months of 2020, many in the mainstream news media laughingly called concerns that there were more deaths reported from COVID-19 than could be attributed to the disease a “death toll conspiracy.”3 Rolling Stone reported this was led by conservative Republicans and “anti-vaxxers” who believe the numbers were inflated.4
Yet, it was only several short months later that data confirmed what many already knew: The number of people who died “from” COVID-19 we're not the same as those who died “with” COVID-19. The differentiation is not subtle. In the first case, individuals died from the disease.
However, in the second case, an individual may have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 28 days but died from other health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes or end stage cancer.
Inaccurate and high false positive rates from PCR tests likely contributed to the number of individuals who died “with” COVID-19. PCR tests use something called “cycle thresholds” to look for positive cases. The higher the threshold, the greater the risk a healthy person is labeled as a COVID-19 “case.”5 In reality, PCR testing is not a proper diagnostic tool.6 Yet, it has supported the promoted narrative that the U.S. is suffering from a rising number of deaths.
Inflated COVID Death Numbers Recorded in Multiple Counties
In July 2021, Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California did an analysis of the number of people who died from COVID-19. Santa Clara found a significant discrepancy.7 The data did not change. The number of actual deaths did not change. But the authorities found 22% of the deaths recorded from COVID-19 could not be attributed to the virus.
The new numbers were generated by counting only those people whose cause of death was ‘from’ the virus. They left off the people who had tested positive at the time of death, but whose cause of death was not the result of an infection from SARS-CoV-2. In the month before, Alameda County recounted their deaths and registered a drop of roughly 25%.8
Dr. Monica Gandy is an infectious disease expert at the University of California San Francisco. She believes that it's important to have an accurate accounting of the cause of death. She spoke with a reporter from CBS KPIX San Francisco and rather optimistically believed the CDC “may soon ask all counties to do the same as Alameda and Santa Clara Counties and that the nation could also see a drop in its COVID-19 death toll.”
Also...
Financial Incentives Likely Contributed to Inflated Numbers
CDC Now Counting Vaccination Deaths as Unvaccinated Illness
AMA Teaches Doctors the Power of Misinformation
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