Pfizer Calling the Shots Which Are Being Directed by Evil Globalists & Communists

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9/29/2021 Dr. Zev Zelenko: Pfizer has become the new world government. They are calling the shots which are being directed by globalist evil, tyrannical, godless communists. The second amendment was made to protect people against the violence.