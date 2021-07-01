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PRESIDENT BIDEN, SECRETARY CARDONA, & COMMUNITY SCHOOLS (PART TWO): CARDONA, DARLING-HAMMOND, & CES
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This is the second installment in a two-part series that examines the prospects of "community schools" under the direction of President Biden's nominee for Secretary of Education: Miguel Cardona.
In this second installment (Part Two), I report how Cardona was recommended to Biden by to Linda Darling-Hammond, who promoted charter schools and community schools as an advisor to President Barack Obama. I also trace Darling-Hammond's connections to the Coalition of Essential Schools founded by Theodore Sizer, who followed in the footsteps of John Goodlad as a pioneer in community schooling. By documenting this history of community schooling, I demonstrate that the community school agenda has always been the data-mining of students' "lifelong learning" analytics through public-private "wrap-around services" that provide workforce training, healthcare services, and criminal justice interventions
Source: School World Order
In this second installment (Part Two), I report how Cardona was recommended to Biden by to Linda Darling-Hammond, who promoted charter schools and community schools as an advisor to President Barack Obama. I also trace Darling-Hammond's connections to the Coalition of Essential Schools founded by Theodore Sizer, who followed in the footsteps of John Goodlad as a pioneer in community schooling. By documenting this history of community schooling, I demonstrate that the community school agenda has always been the data-mining of students' "lifelong learning" analytics through public-private "wrap-around services" that provide workforce training, healthcare services, and criminal justice interventions
Source: School World Order
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