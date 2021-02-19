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'Data Disaster- A Call for an Investigation Into the CDC’s Conduct During COVID-19'
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30 views • February 19, 2021
This is a good, long but detailed, panel discussion on how a controlled bioweapon attack has been fostered on the world and is ongoing as I post this. The CDC is a private company, with a lawyer on staff just for obtaining patents on viruses and bacteria and any vaccines that may come from them. The leaders of this organization are all millionaires...why is that? They make money from vaccines.
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