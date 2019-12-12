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Eye of Horus / One Eye Symbolism
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101 views • December 12, 2019
The Eye of Horus, also known as wadjet, wedjat or udjat, is an ancient Egyptian symbol of protection, royal power, and good health. The Eye of Horus is similar to the Eye of Ra, which belongs to a different god, Ra, but represents many of the same concepts.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eye_of_Horus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eye_of_Horus
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