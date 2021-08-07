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Cattle Must Be Inventoried!
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20 views • August 07, 2021
Mandatory Vaccines require everyone to have proof of vaccination. After they play their games with the uninformed masses starting with a paper verification, then a state pass through an app on your phone followed by a national pass. This has already been perfected in China through their Social Credit Score Control System with a QR code on your phone connected to a unique ID for each person. Ultimately, the advanced technology that has already been developed will have your pass biologically implanted in the form of a nano-chip or an under-skin tattoo done through a vaccine injection that can be scanned. All your personal information will be centralized in a database under the control of the soon coming One World System. Full article on the website.
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