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Pedro Gonzalez: Assistant Editor of American Greatness
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On this special episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam Jacobs invites Pedro Gonzalez onto the show.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Pedro Gonzalez is the assistant editor of American Greatness and what might be called a friendly critic of the Trump Administration. We discuss what went wrong and what a winning conservative movement of the future looks like. Come for the political analysis, stay for the synthwave track recommendations.
Pedro’s Links:
- Pedro L. Gonzalez on Twitter | @emeriticus: https://twitter.com/emeriticus
- Contra Newsletter by Pedro Gonzalez | Substack: https://contra.substack.com/welcome
- Pedro Gonzalez: https://pedrolgonzalez.com/
- Pedro Gonzalez | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/public-profile/in/emeriticus
- Pedro Gonzalez | Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/emeriticus
- Pedro Gonzalez | American Greatness: https://amgreatness.com/author/pedro-gonzalez/
- Pedro Gonzalez | Conservative Partnership Institute: https://www.conservativepartnership.org/fellows/2019/pedro-gonzalez
- Pedro Gonzalez | The American Mind: https://americanmind.org/author/pedro-gonzalez/
- American Greatness editor on how Trump's abandonment of populism affected 2020 election | The Hill: https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/528623-american-greatness-editor-on-how-trump-abandonment-of-populism-affected-2020
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Pedro Gonzalez is the assistant editor of American Greatness and what might be called a friendly critic of the Trump Administration. We discuss what went wrong and what a winning conservative movement of the future looks like. Come for the political analysis, stay for the synthwave track recommendations.
Pedro’s Links:
- Pedro L. Gonzalez on Twitter | @emeriticus: https://twitter.com/emeriticus
- Contra Newsletter by Pedro Gonzalez | Substack: https://contra.substack.com/welcome
- Pedro Gonzalez: https://pedrolgonzalez.com/
- Pedro Gonzalez | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/public-profile/in/emeriticus
- Pedro Gonzalez | Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/emeriticus
- Pedro Gonzalez | American Greatness: https://amgreatness.com/author/pedro-gonzalez/
- Pedro Gonzalez | Conservative Partnership Institute: https://www.conservativepartnership.org/fellows/2019/pedro-gonzalez
- Pedro Gonzalez | The American Mind: https://americanmind.org/author/pedro-gonzalez/
- American Greatness editor on how Trump's abandonment of populism affected 2020 election | The Hill: https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/528623-american-greatness-editor-on-how-trump-abandonment-of-populism-affected-2020
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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