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Pedro Gonzalez: Assistant Editor of American Greatness
ammodotcom
ammodotcom
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On this special episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam Jacobs invites Pedro Gonzalez onto the show.

For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).

Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776

And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.

Pedro Gonzalez is the assistant editor of American Greatness and what might be called a friendly critic of the Trump Administration. We discuss what went wrong and what a winning conservative movement of the future looks like. Come for the political analysis, stay for the synthwave track recommendations.

Pedro’s Links:

- Pedro L. Gonzalez on Twitter | @emeriticus: https://twitter.com/emeriticus
- Contra Newsletter by Pedro Gonzalez | Substack: https://contra.substack.com/welcome
- Pedro Gonzalez: https://pedrolgonzalez.com/
- Pedro Gonzalez | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/public-profile/in/emeriticus
- Pedro Gonzalez | Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/emeriticus
- Pedro Gonzalez | American Greatness: https://amgreatness.com/author/pedro-gonzalez/
- Pedro Gonzalez | Conservative Partnership Institute: https://www.conservativepartnership.org/fellows/2019/pedro-gonzalez
- Pedro Gonzalez | The American Mind: https://americanmind.org/author/pedro-gonzalez/
- American Greatness editor on how Trump's abandonment of populism affected 2020 election | The Hill: https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/528623-american-greatness-editor-on-how-trump-abandonment-of-populism-affected-2020

Helpful Links:

- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
Keywords
conservativepodcasttrump administrationresistance librarypedro gonzalezammodotcom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy