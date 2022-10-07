No longer isolated: Catholic campus ministry saving souls, providing hope

Spreading the Catholic faith at a secular university is often a difficult undertaking, but there is one campus ministry that successfully spreading the Gospel and building a Culture of Life at the University of Mary Washington. In this episode of Good News Friday, join LifeSiteNews as it explores this historic college in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Follow the ministry's chaplain Fr. Christopher Vaccaro and other leaders for an inside look on how the ministry is providing young people reasons for hope.

