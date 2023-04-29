Stuttering U.S. General Cavoli - says Ukraine "received what it needs for the coming offensive, which has been carefully war-gamed and calculated to succeed."

The Ukrainian offensive has been "carefully war-gamed"
U.S. General Cavoli says Ukraine "received what it needs for the coming offensive, which has been carefully war-gamed and calculated to succeed."
Why does General Cavoli stutter so much? And why are the Ukrainians delaying the offensive if the General says "Russian posture will improve over time"?
