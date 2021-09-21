Bought SDK

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4 views • September 21, 2021
https://www.truthcatradio.com #OCCUPYTHEGETTY
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https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9734c489-33fa-4ecc-a266-4c2d247a1fc2
The Steven D Kelley Show is broadcasted live every Thursday night at 9:00pm EST on www.truthcatradio.com During the week you can listen to a recording of the last show on a loop there
Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can.
I encourage every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute this content. Please use software to copy, or
Email me at [email protected] for instructions on how you can get these files on flash drive to be up-loaded to any platform.
For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected].
For free healing email me [email protected]
If you want to become a Jedi, email me [email protected]
If you would like to contribute to our expenses please use PayPal: [email protected]
Please go through the "Payment" route and click where it says to a "Friend" so your contribution is for Friend or Family. Otherwise the donation is considered a business transaction and Steve will need to return it.
You can also use Patreon: Steven D Kelley
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpFnW6qMITJn-VB1UeekP3w/videos
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
https://truthcats.com/group/occupythegetty
https://www.truthcatradio.com
https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/
https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley
https://twitter.com/law17
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos
https://childrenunderthegetty.com
https://www.brighteon.com/62f01d62-9bd2-443a-94b4-865d874fd510
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9734c489-33fa-4ecc-a266-4c2d247a1fc2
The Steven D Kelley Show is broadcasted live every Thursday night at 9:00pm EST on www.truthcatradio.com During the week you can listen to a recording of the last show on a loop there
Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can.
I encourage every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute this content. Please use software to copy, or
Email me at [email protected] for instructions on how you can get these files on flash drive to be up-loaded to any platform.
For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected].
For free healing email me [email protected]
If you want to become a Jedi, email me [email protected]
If you would like to contribute to our expenses please use PayPal: [email protected]
Please go through the "Payment" route and click where it says to a "Friend" so your contribution is for Friend or Family. Otherwise the donation is considered a business transaction and Steve will need to return it.
You can also use Patreon: Steven D Kelley
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpFnW6qMITJn-VB1UeekP3w/videos
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