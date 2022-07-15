The Bus Station in Donetsk was Fired Upon With the American 155-mm Howitzer M777 - 071422.

The bus station in Donetsk was fired from the American 155-mm howitzer M777





This was stated by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. Earlier it was reported that as a result of the shelling, 2 people were killed, 3 more were injured.





◾️Three victims of the shelling of the station "Center" were taken to traumatology. All are in moderate condition. One of them is a 17 year old girl.