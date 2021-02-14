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Exposing the MSM & Publicly Challenging the BBC to a LIVE Debate
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31 views • February 14, 2021
International best-selling author, a GP with over 50 years experience, a former health agony uncle on the TV and a national newspaper columnist Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why and how the BBC has betrayed the public and demonised truth-telling doctors and scientists in order to help sustain the covid-19 fraud and please the Government and those who have corrupted the system with huge donations and bribery money - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. With money, power and influence Bill Gates has bought out the world health services, including the W.H.O. with a big dollop to the state sponsored broadcaster - the BBC. He has positioned himself as a 'Health Tsar' and whatever he has to say the MSM is paid to propagandise it.
For more unbiased information about other important related issues, please visit:
Big Gee's Blog: https://biggeesblog.cymru and
Dr. Vernon Coleman's site at: https://www.vernoncoleman.com
For more unbiased information about other important related issues, please visit:
Big Gee's Blog: https://biggeesblog.cymru and
Dr. Vernon Coleman's site at: https://www.vernoncoleman.com
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