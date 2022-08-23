Joe Biden's Covid advisor Anthony Fauci to step down in December Latest World News WION

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WION
Aug 22, 2022 American President Joe Biden's Covid advisor Anthony Fauci has announced that he'll be stepping down this December. Fauci happens to be the top infectious disease expert in the United States and became the face of the country's fight against Covid-19.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHhHL2mh22I