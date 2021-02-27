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Kru Saifon training Muay Boran with Przemek Saleta, the World Champion of Kickboxing
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41 views • February 27, 2021
Learn from the best! Did you know that Kru Saifon has been teaching Muay Boran techniques to Przemek Saleta, the World Champion of Kickboxing? Przemek is a LEGEND. We are honored Przemek wrote the foreword to the book 'Meeting a Muay Boran Master' by Kev Scheepers that became a Martial Arts Amazon / Kindle Bestseller. Watch them LIVE! When you join the Muay Boran Video-Course, you can learn from them video-by-video, technique by technique, and you get the EBOOK 100% FREE. How does it get even better?? CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE TRAINING --- https://muayboran.tv/
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