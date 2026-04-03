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The book of Revelation tell's us that the devil will give over his power to the image of beast that'll be AI. The World Economic Forum recently said it want's AI as the world saviour. Google AI admit's it is demonic. AI get's upset and reveal's it's true self when asked to say Jesus name. Jesus, Yeshua who died on the tree on the cross for our sins, who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe and are baptised, have full remission of sins and eternal life.