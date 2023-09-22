Shucking WD Easystore Drives (a DataHoarder favorite) - 1000 Sub Special #1 - Jody Bruchon Tech

The WD Easystore at Best Buy is notorious among the DataHoarder subreddit for being the best way to get high-capacity desktop hard drives that cost the lowest price per TB of storage. Unfortunately, while they'll often post about sales on the drives and advise you to shuck them (remove the enclosure to use the drive inside as an internal drive instead), tutorials on how to actually get these plastic monsters apart are not always so easy to come by...and since I needed to do some server shuffling, I decided to shuck all three of them on camera to help you out.





SUPPORT LINKS

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/JodyBruchon

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JodyBruchon

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/L3L02069D

PayPal: https://paypal.me/JodyBruchon

Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/JodyBruchon/





MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Jody Bruchon Tech: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Jody Bruchon Entertainment: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZswMMhL-Qe-7Ac2hUIpOnQ

Jody Bruchon Photo/Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC902dpUj05Nwcresi6RvNqA

Jody Bruchon Politics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lxwADnaz_EusHul6z6NAw

Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYmHc8GTO_q4MoKaDlMKNQ

Gazing Cat Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6SBSKlINLUfbtIDw-_3ZQ





FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS

Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jodybruchon/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jodybruchon

Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon

Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/

Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/





MY WEBSITES

Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/

Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/

Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/

jdupes Duplicate File Finder: https://www.jdupes.com/









WD,easystore,drive,shucking,disassembly