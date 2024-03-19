Canada Seeks to Criminalize Speech Trudeau Hates

America’s northern neighbors may lose what’s left of their speech rights. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist government goons are floating a bill likely designed to criminalize speech that isn’t woke or leftist. Disguised as a bill intended to protect children, people rendered guilty of fomenting “hate” or “extremism” could be severely punished.
Also in this episode:
@ 12:33 | Trump can’t come up with the half a billion dollars needed to pay the civil-fraud judgment leveled against him by Judge Engoron. Will all this lawfare make him more dependent on the donor class now?
@ 23:05 | Another domino in the electric vehicle scam has fallen, as the chief of a major car-rental company has resigned over an EV-related decision;
@ 32:40 | John Birch Society Vice President Wayne Morrow discusses a legislator scorecard project he worked on with Canadian patriots.
Read “Hate Speech Bill in Canada Carries Life Sentences, Imprisonment for Future Crimes” https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/hate-speech-bill-in-canada-carries-life-sentences-imprisonment-for-future-crimes/
Watch “Marc Lotter: Totalitarian Lawfare Against Donald Trump” https://thenewamerican.com/video/marc-lotter-totalitarian-lawfare-against-donald-trump/
Use TNA’s Freedom Index to hold all legislators accountable to the U.S. Constitution HERE https://thefreedomindex.org/
Check out the Canadian version of the Freedom Index HERE https://fppledge.ca/rfi-bc-mla/
