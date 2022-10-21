20OCT22: Liz Truss Resigns | New PM within a Week - What Happens Next?

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS





Is the pace of British politics speeding up? It certainly seems so based on the rapid turnover of prime ministers in recent years, with the UK now set for its fifth premier in just over six years.

Telegraph Associate Editor, Camilla Tominey comments on what happens next now Liz Truss has resigned and who are the main frontrunners as the next UK PM.



In just over 15 years since the summer of 2007, Downing Street will have welcomed six different PMs: Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and her successor.



But in the 28 years between 1979 and 2007, only three people held the top job: Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Tony Blair.



