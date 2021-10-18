© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Banks Around World Are Suffering Big Outages: Millions Of Customers In Lurch At Worst Possible Time | Epic Economist
Follow
0
Share
Report
111 views • October 18, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
From the video description:
A systemic meltdown has shaken the financial world this week as dozens of banks started to suffer repeated outages all around the globe. Just this week, banks' system was down in seven countries across five continents, leaving tens of millions of customers extremely frustrated. In the US, thousands of customers reported outages in the Bank of America app on October 1st, right when rent, utilities, and other bills are often due. Many of them revealed that even after the system was allegedly restored, some operations weren't working, which left them late on several bills and forced them to pay credit card interest.
But despite the major inconvenience, things could be a lot worse. For instance, in New Zealand, now in its seventh week of nationwide lockdown, millions were left without access to their money as banking services were down at a time all local branches were closed. One of the country’s largest lenders, Kiwibank, faced a major outage on Tuesday after a DDoS attack on New Zealand’s third-largest Internet provider resulted in IT crashes at a number of lenders, including Commonwealth Bank and Anz Bank.
Of course, New Zealand and the US aren't the only countries facing massive outages within their banking systems in recent weeks. In banks across the UK, South Africa, Venezuela, Japan, and Mexico operating failures were also reported recently. At least 24 million account holders of Mexico’s largest bank, BBVA Mexico, were left unable to use the bank’s ATMs, its mobile app, or make in-store payments for over 20 hours starting in the morning of September 12. Strangely enough, less than a week after the BBVA outage, Santander Mexico also faced an operational crash that left customers across the country unable to use their debit cards at the ATM or in stores. One more time, it was said the problem was related to internal failures.
Some financial analysts argue that the outages are linked to a cyber attack planned by highly professional illegal organizations. Cyber theft has become common in the country due to the lack of enforcement of existing laws and the absence of adequate legal tools to hold attackers accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, in the UK, where the Financial Conduct Authority said to be “deeply concerned” about the increasing number of technology outages over the years, the regulator’s executive director of supervision, Megan Butler, revealed that the number of "incidents of operation resilience breaks” reported in 2021 have surged by 300 percent year-on-year. Butler argued that this is a "growing trend," and the number of reported IT failings continues to increase.
...
The truth is that banking app failures or a sudden crash on IT systems are a recipe for chaos. If things get turbulent when outages crash IT services for a couple of days, just imagine what would happen when these disruptions last for weeks on end. Now more than ever, it's essential to secure your assets in a safe place, because whether it's a power shortage, a bank outage, a cyberattack, or a stock market crash, your assets can be wiped out in a snap of fingers.
By: Epic Economist
Original url: https://youtu.be/IF81eoGNhf4
Upload date: 3 October 2021
https://www.epiceconomist.com
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
From the video description:
A systemic meltdown has shaken the financial world this week as dozens of banks started to suffer repeated outages all around the globe. Just this week, banks' system was down in seven countries across five continents, leaving tens of millions of customers extremely frustrated. In the US, thousands of customers reported outages in the Bank of America app on October 1st, right when rent, utilities, and other bills are often due. Many of them revealed that even after the system was allegedly restored, some operations weren't working, which left them late on several bills and forced them to pay credit card interest.
But despite the major inconvenience, things could be a lot worse. For instance, in New Zealand, now in its seventh week of nationwide lockdown, millions were left without access to their money as banking services were down at a time all local branches were closed. One of the country’s largest lenders, Kiwibank, faced a major outage on Tuesday after a DDoS attack on New Zealand’s third-largest Internet provider resulted in IT crashes at a number of lenders, including Commonwealth Bank and Anz Bank.
Of course, New Zealand and the US aren't the only countries facing massive outages within their banking systems in recent weeks. In banks across the UK, South Africa, Venezuela, Japan, and Mexico operating failures were also reported recently. At least 24 million account holders of Mexico’s largest bank, BBVA Mexico, were left unable to use the bank’s ATMs, its mobile app, or make in-store payments for over 20 hours starting in the morning of September 12. Strangely enough, less than a week after the BBVA outage, Santander Mexico also faced an operational crash that left customers across the country unable to use their debit cards at the ATM or in stores. One more time, it was said the problem was related to internal failures.
Some financial analysts argue that the outages are linked to a cyber attack planned by highly professional illegal organizations. Cyber theft has become common in the country due to the lack of enforcement of existing laws and the absence of adequate legal tools to hold attackers accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, in the UK, where the Financial Conduct Authority said to be “deeply concerned” about the increasing number of technology outages over the years, the regulator’s executive director of supervision, Megan Butler, revealed that the number of "incidents of operation resilience breaks” reported in 2021 have surged by 300 percent year-on-year. Butler argued that this is a "growing trend," and the number of reported IT failings continues to increase.
...
The truth is that banking app failures or a sudden crash on IT systems are a recipe for chaos. If things get turbulent when outages crash IT services for a couple of days, just imagine what would happen when these disruptions last for weeks on end. Now more than ever, it's essential to secure your assets in a safe place, because whether it's a power shortage, a bank outage, a cyberattack, or a stock market crash, your assets can be wiped out in a snap of fingers.
By: Epic Economist
Original url: https://youtu.be/IF81eoGNhf4
Upload date: 3 October 2021
https://www.epiceconomist.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.