Standing Against the System: Poland 1930s for Jews and Socialists

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In this raw eyewitness account, a young Jewish socialist from interwar Poland describes the deep political divisions tearing society apart in the 1930s. Right-wing forces gained power, the Communist Party was banned with members facing long prison sentences, universities introduced "ghetto benches" for Jewish students, and police cracked down on progressive voices. Yet cultural life thrived with vibrant theaters, opera, and mostly American movies filling the cinemas.He shares his personal involvement in the Popular Front, socialist unions, and the Shomer Hatzair youth movement — where idealistic teens dreamed of a binational Palestine built on kibbutzim and equality... a dream shattered by rising tensions, the Mufti’s support for Hitler, and shifting British policy on the Balfour Declaration.A fascinating, rarely-heard personal story of polarization, protest, naive hope, and everyday life on the eve of World War II.If you like untold Jewish histories, pre-WWII Europe, or socialist youth movements, this is a must-watch.Timestamps: #Palestine #Poland1930s #JewishHistory #BeforeWWII