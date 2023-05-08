X22 REPORT Ep. 3063b - [DS] Forcing Biden Out, Terms Discussed, Assange, Rich On Deck, Stealth Bomber Incoming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3063b - May 7, 2023

[DS] Forcing Biden Out, Terms Discussed, Assange, Rich On Deck, Stealth Bomber Incoming The [DS] is now removing Biden, he has become a liability, they are most likely discussing terms. JA and SR are now on deck, just in time for MO which will then turn the focus on BO if this scenario plays out.

Will Wray make a move and be activated and go after antifa and the criminals when the time comes, we will have to see. The [DS] will now push war because this is their only option. The clock is ticking down.



