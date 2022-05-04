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GOP Minn. Rep. candidate discusses rampant crime, platform for how to beat progressive Rep. Omar
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61 views • May 04, 2022
Violent crime is on the rise across the country, especially in big blue cities. Some New Yorkers are scared to ride the subway following a violent shooting in Brooklyn last month. Meanwhile, security is being tightened in Sacramento, California after a mass shooting killed six people a few weeks ago. On top of that, Minneapolis is on pace to break a new record of nine homicides in 10 days.
Republican Minnesota congressional candidate Cicely Davis is running against Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar and joined OAN's Alicia Summers to weigh in on how to solve the crime crisis.
Republican Minnesota congressional candidate Cicely Davis is running against Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar and joined OAN's Alicia Summers to weigh in on how to solve the crime crisis.
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