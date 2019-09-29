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Trump - Draining The Deep State
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711 views • September 29, 2019
With an impeachment, Trumps' attorneys will have the right to call anyone they want to testify. This is something they couldn't do with the Mueller investigation. Pelosi will likely call off the impeachment because the avalanche of lies the DNC and the left would have to tell under oath, would be too enormous. They've painted themselves into a corner with this impeachment thing. But they'll keep hammering Trump until the 2020 election....or stage something even bigger for an ultimate distraction.
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