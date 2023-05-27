https://gettr.com/post/p2i18j8a146
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
Nicole说中共对美国的渗透不仅是民主党也有共和党，所以这不是一个两党问题，是一个全球问题。新中国联邦永远不会参与美国两党政治，我们的目标是消灭中国共产党。
Nicole said that the CCP’s infiltration of the United States is not only the Democratic Party but also the Republican Party, so this is not a bipartisan issue but a global issue. The New Federal State of China will never participate in the two-party politics of the United States, and its goal is to take down the Chinese Communist Party.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.