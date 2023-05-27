https://gettr.com/post/p2i18j8a146

0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

Nicole说中共对美国的渗透不仅是民主党也有共和党，所以这不是一个两党问题，是一个全球问题。新中国联邦永远不会参与美国两党政治，我们的目标是消灭中国共产党。

Nicole said that the CCP’s infiltration of the United States is not only the Democratic Party but also the Republican Party, so this is not a bipartisan issue but a global issue. The New Federal State of China will never participate in the two-party politics of the United States, and its goal is to take down the Chinese Communist Party.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

