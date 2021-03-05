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Great Reset Summit - Marc Morano & Dr Carrie Madej - Climate Change and COVID
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50 views • March 05, 2021
Dr Madej starts at time 1:12:29 speaks on COVID. Excellent info. A MUST HEAR!
Marc Morano is on 1st half of video talking on fake global warming
Marc Morano is on 1st half of video talking on fake global warming
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